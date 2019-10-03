Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG)

As Processed & Packaged Goods businesses, Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) and Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros. Co. 13 -1.09 8.88M -3.69 0.00 Planet Green Holdings Corp. 3 0.00 3.32M 7.92 0.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Farmer Bros. Co. and Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Farmer Bros. Co. and Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros. Co. 69,320,843.09% -32.7% -13.9% Planet Green Holdings Corp. 101,148,584.83% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Farmer Bros. Co. has a 0.11 beta, while its volatility is 89.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Farmer Bros. Co. are 2 and 0.9. Competitively, Planet Green Holdings Corp. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Farmer Bros. Co.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Farmer Bros. Co. and Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros. Co. 0 2 0 2.00 Planet Green Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Farmer Bros. Co. is $15.75, with potential upside of 18.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Farmer Bros. Co. and Planet Green Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 0.66% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Farmer Bros. Co. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.7% of Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmer Bros. Co. -2.11% -2.05% -18.6% -33.85% -42.41% -30.39% Planet Green Holdings Corp. -1.88% -10.68% 3.72% 54.81% -13.81% 70.61%

For the past year Farmer Bros. Co. had bearish trend while Planet Green Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Planet Green Holdings Corp. beats Farmer Bros. Co.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.