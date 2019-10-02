Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Both Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) and Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros. Co. 13 -1.09 8.88M -3.69 0.00 Hostess Brands Inc. 14 1.55 106.54M 0.59 23.97

Table 1 highlights Farmer Bros. Co. and Hostess Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Farmer Bros. Co. and Hostess Brands Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros. Co. 69,051,321.93% -32.7% -13.9% Hostess Brands Inc. 762,088,698.14% 5% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.11 beta indicates that Farmer Bros. Co. is 89.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Hostess Brands Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Farmer Bros. Co. are 2 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Hostess Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Hostess Brands Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Farmer Bros. Co.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Farmer Bros. Co. and Hostess Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros. Co. 0 2 0 2.00 Hostess Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Farmer Bros. Co. has an average price target of $15.75, and a 22.19% upside potential. Competitively Hostess Brands Inc. has an average price target of $14.5, with potential upside of 4.84%. The results provided earlier shows that Farmer Bros. Co. appears more favorable than Hostess Brands Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Farmer Bros. Co. and Hostess Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 0% respectively. Farmer Bros. Co.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Hostess Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmer Bros. Co. -2.11% -2.05% -18.6% -33.85% -42.41% -30.39% Hostess Brands Inc. -1.94% -2.82% 6.57% 24.08% 0.64% 29.07%

For the past year Farmer Bros. Co. has -30.39% weaker performance while Hostess Brands Inc. has 29.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Hostess Brands Inc. beats Farmer Bros. Co.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.