Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $529,600; Union Bankshares Upped Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 26,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,034 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 265,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 19,041 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 22.42% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Architects Incorporated invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ariel Ltd Co has 3.58% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3.26M shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brave Asset Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,500 shares. The Kentucky-based Hl Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York-based Virtu Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Essex Investment Communications Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paradigm Asset Commerce Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 2,241 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 677,200 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 0.01% or 39,605 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Corp reported 2,312 shares. 369,744 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 3,306 shares to 35,042 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,981 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp Com by 48,500 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,000 shares, and cut its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). White Pine Cap Ltd Co holds 0.33% or 45,370 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 64,105 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bank De holds 42,900 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 847 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 6,997 shares. 203 were reported by Moody Bancshares Tru Division. Legal And General Gp Public Limited holds 2,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 32,275 shares. California-based Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Perritt Management holds 0.94% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 125,941 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc invested in 20,214 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 190,000 shares.