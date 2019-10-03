Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $2.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Wabco Holdings (WBC) Stock Value Declined, Westchester Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $13.01 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 84.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 98,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 214,775 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.48M, up from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 179,840 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 179,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 542,737 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89 million, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 41,416 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.46 million activity. The insider CLARK RANDY E bought 3,000 shares worth $42,330. The insider MARCY CHARLES F bought 1,000 shares worth $13,741.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 105,500 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 194,233 shares to 101,967 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

