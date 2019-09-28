Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Reaches $12.89 After 8.00% Up Move; Xencor (XNCR) Sellers Decreased By 2.44% Their Shorts

The stock of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.71% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 62,601 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $220.32M company. It was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $13.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FARM worth $17.63 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Bros Advisors L P stated it has 428,120 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Company has 8,400 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 113,384 shares. Principal holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 14,579 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Panagora Asset Management reported 179,820 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 26,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Primecap Ca owns 7.45 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 25,789 are owned by Wells Fargo And Communication Mn. Daiwa Securities Gru owns 358 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Comm Lc has 218,074 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Redmile Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.61M shares. Artal Gru owns 275,000 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Jpmorgan Chase holds 230,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 40.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $813,994 activity. The insider STAFFORD JOHN S III bought 12,641 shares worth $377,587.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $4.46 million activity. The insider Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought $153,850. On Monday, September 16 MARCY CHARLES F bought $13,741 worth of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 1,000 shares. CLARK RANDY E also bought $42,330 worth of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock (NASDAQ:FARM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock has $2100 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 22.19% above currents $12.89 stock price. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital downgraded Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) rating on Wednesday, May 8. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $2100 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Wednesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Farmer Bros. Co. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Boothbay Fund Management owns 34,951 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 11,246 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 12,996 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 1,635 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Renaissance Techs Lc has 469,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com holds 0% or 800 shares. Prelude Lc owns 392 shares. Teton Inc owns 366,021 shares. American Grp Inc invested in 6,732 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).