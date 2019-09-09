Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Holding Held by Teton Advisors Inc; Riverpark Advisors Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Cut by $2.44 Million

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 26,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 292,034 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 265,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 76,462 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 81,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, down from 96,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 27/03/2018 – Vero, billed as an alternative app to Facebook, allows image sharing free from ads and free from data-driven algorithms; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Expected to Address New Facebook Concerns (Audio); 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 10/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli Statement on Facebook CEO; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PROVIDES UPDATE ON INFORMATION APPS USE; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: GOVERNANCE AT FB WITH ONE SOLE OWNER ISN’T GOOD; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Indonesia opens investigation into Facebook privacy breach; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 26,448 shares to 881,600 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,320 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 13,615 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 64,105 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com has 0.03% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 5,346 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc reported 412,200 shares stake. Moreover, Aperio Grp Llc has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 190,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). 29,169 are held by Boothbay Fund Management Lc. Invesco owns 23,031 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 187 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.81% or 28,064 shares. Brown Advisory owns 1.33 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Willis Counsel reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valmark Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,904 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,718 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Ohio-based Capital Ltd Lc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability reported 2.73% stake. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Communications invested in 0.95% or 29,763 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 1.76% or 29,776 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability holds 5.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 81,916 shares. Moreover, Atlanta Cap Mgmt Company L L C has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Manchester Capital Management Ltd owns 4,044 shares. Roberts Glore Il reported 0.21% stake. Utah Retirement System invested 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.