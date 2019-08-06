Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Holder Teton Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $529,600 as Share Price Declined; As Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Valuation Declined, Acadian Asset Management Has Increased by $330,962 Its Stake

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 26,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 292,034 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 265,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55M market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 18,236 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 165,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.47% . The institutional investor held 609,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 444,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arc Document Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $0.0753 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8953. About 23,637 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.47 million activity.

