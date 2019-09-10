Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Farmer Bros. Co.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Farmer Bros. Co. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Farmer Bros. Co. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros. Co. 0.00% -32.70% -13.90% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Farmer Bros. Co. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros. Co. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Farmer Bros. Co. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros. Co. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.44 2.11 2.33

$21 is the average price target of Farmer Bros. Co., with a potential upside of 48.73%. As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Farmer Bros. Co.’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Farmer Bros. Co. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Farmer Bros. Co. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmer Bros. Co. -2.11% -2.05% -18.6% -33.85% -42.41% -30.39% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year Farmer Bros. Co. has -30.39% weaker performance while Farmer Bros. Co.’s competitors have 40.95% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Farmer Bros. Co. are 2 and 0.9. Competitively, Farmer Bros. Co.’s competitors have 2.19 and 1.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. Farmer Bros. Co.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Farmer Bros. Co.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.11 shows that Farmer Bros. Co. is 89.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Farmer Bros. Co.’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.65% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmer Bros. Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Farmer Bros. Co.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Farmer Bros. Co.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.