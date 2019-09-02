Farfetch Limited (FTCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farfetch Limited
|22
|4.02
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|Chewy Inc.
|33
|3.12
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farfetch Limited
|0.00%
|-22.7%
|-18%
|Chewy Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Farfetch Limited is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Chewy Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Farfetch Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chewy Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farfetch Limited
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Chewy Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$27.25 is Farfetch Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 178.63%. Competitively the average target price of Chewy Inc. is $33, which is potential 0.00% . Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, is looking more favorable than .
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 18.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.2% of Chewy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farfetch Limited
|-8.34%
|-0.74%
|-18.95%
|2.24%
|0%
|13.5%
|Chewy Inc.
|2.63%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.09%
For the past year Farfetch Limited has 13.5% stronger performance while Chewy Inc. has -4.09% weaker performance.
