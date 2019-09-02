Farfetch Limited (FTCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch Limited 22 4.02 N/A -0.71 0.00 Chewy Inc. 33 3.12 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch Limited 0.00% -22.7% -18% Chewy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Farfetch Limited is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Chewy Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Farfetch Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chewy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch Limited 0 0 4 3.00 Chewy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.25 is Farfetch Limited's average target price while its potential upside is 178.63%. Competitively the average target price of Chewy Inc. is $33, which is potential 0.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 18.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.2% of Chewy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5% Chewy Inc. 2.63% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% -4.09%

For the past year Farfetch Limited has 13.5% stronger performance while Chewy Inc. has -4.09% weaker performance.