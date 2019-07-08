Farfetch Limited (FTCH) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Contrasting side by side

Both Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch Limited 22 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Farfetch Limited and Yunji Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Farfetch Limited and Yunji Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Farfetch Limited and Yunji Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Farfetch Limited’s consensus price target is $33.67, while its potential upside is 72.58%. On the other hand, Yunji Inc.’s potential upside is 32.72% and its consensus price target is $14.4. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Farfetch Limited seems more appealing than Yunji Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Farfetch Limited and Yunji Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.6% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farfetch Limited 5.1% 1.24% 33.04% 8.85% 0% 43.03% Yunji Inc. -16.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -22.26%

For the past year Farfetch Limited had bullish trend while Yunji Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Farfetch Limited beats on 4 of the 5 factors Yunji Inc.