Farfetch Limited (FTCH) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Comparing side by side

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch Limited 10 0.19 126.97M -0.71 0.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 11 0.29 380.65M 1.29 10.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Farfetch Limited and Qurate Retail Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Farfetch Limited and Qurate Retail Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch Limited 1,326,750,261.23% -22.7% -18% Qurate Retail Inc. 3,441,681,735.99% 10.5% 3.3%

Liquidity

Farfetch Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qurate Retail Inc. are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Farfetch Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Qurate Retail Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Farfetch Limited and Qurate Retail Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch Limited 0 0 3 3.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Farfetch Limited has a 197.27% upside potential and an average target price of $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Farfetch Limited and Qurate Retail Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 94.4%. Competitively, Qurate Retail Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5% Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56%

For the past year Farfetch Limited has 13.5% stronger performance while Qurate Retail Inc. has -27.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc. beats Farfetch Limited on 9 of the 12 factors.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.