Farfetch Limited (FTCH) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Contrasting side by side

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farfetch Limited
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|Chewy Inc.
|33
|3.35
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farfetch Limited
|0.00%
|-22.7%
|-18%
|Chewy Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Farfetch Limited are 4.6 and 4.2. Competitively, Chewy Inc. has 0.5 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Farfetch Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chewy Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farfetch Limited
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Chewy Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Farfetch Limited has an average target price of $31.75, and a 62.90% upside potential. Meanwhile, Chewy Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 1.32%. The results provided earlier shows that Farfetch Limited appears more favorable than Chewy Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 18.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.2% of Chewy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farfetch Limited
|-8.34%
|-0.74%
|-18.95%
|2.24%
|0%
|13.5%
|Chewy Inc.
|2.63%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.09%
For the past year Farfetch Limited had bullish trend while Chewy Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Chewy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Farfetch Limited.
