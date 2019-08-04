Farfetch Limited (FTCH) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Contrasting side by side

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch Limited 23 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 Chewy Inc. 33 3.35 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch Limited 0.00% -22.7% -18% Chewy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Farfetch Limited are 4.6 and 4.2. Competitively, Chewy Inc. has 0.5 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Farfetch Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chewy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch Limited 0 0 4 3.00 Chewy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Farfetch Limited has an average target price of $31.75, and a 62.90% upside potential. Meanwhile, Chewy Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 1.32%. The results provided earlier shows that Farfetch Limited appears more favorable than Chewy Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Farfetch Limited and Chewy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 18.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.2% of Chewy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5% Chewy Inc. 2.63% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% -4.09%

For the past year Farfetch Limited had bullish trend while Chewy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chewy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Farfetch Limited.