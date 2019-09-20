Farallon Capital Management Upped Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding; Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Holding By $6.21 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 50.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 388,184 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 382,123 shares with $6.34M value, down from 770,307 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 328,212 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 33.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 718,125 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 2.84M shares with $348.74M value, up from 2.12M last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $82.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 1.03M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Umpqua Holdings: Priced For Recession With A 5.45% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On David Dreman – 9/8/2019 – Nasdaq” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Ltd holds 0.15% or 16,047 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 10,015 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 496,621 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Stieven Capital Advsr Limited Partnership owns 449,874 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 650 shares. 199,743 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,053 shares. 2.73 million were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp. First Citizens State Bank has 21,644 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 0.21% or 67,943 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.68 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 27,106 shares to 816,195 valued at $38.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) stake by 124,900 shares and now owns 1.16M shares. Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Management Lc stated it has 193,678 shares. Dana Investment Advsr holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 25,905 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Co owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 3,910 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 444,872 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 28,000 shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 21,903 shares. Hartford Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 39,921 shares. Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 3,089 shares in its portfolio. Bp Plc owns 42,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsr Lc holds 43,702 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management owns 103,369 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.16M shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 10,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 33,627 shares to 383,132 valued at $193.21M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 422,900 shares and now owns 1.19M shares. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $145.77’s average target is 9.31% above currents $133.35 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 19 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Raymond James maintained the shares of FIS in report on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FIS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, August 8. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report.