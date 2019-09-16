Farallon Capital Management Trimmed Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stake By $1.50 Million; Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Sellers Increased By 0.69% Their Shorts

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) had an increase of 0.69% in short interest. COLL’s SI was 2.91M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.69% from 2.89 million shares previously. With 339,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)’s short sellers to cover COLL’s short positions. The SI to Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s float is 10.57%. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 270,050 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 40.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 09/05/2018 – COLLEGIUM – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES, WITH EXPECTED CASH INFLOWS TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE, CAPEX NEEDS AT LEAST INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 09/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Collegium Pharmaceutical 4Q Loss/Shr 54c; 10/04/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLL); 19/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM NAMES SHIRLEY KUHLMANN AS GENERAL COUNSEL

NanoString Technologies Inc now has $779.41 million valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $416.37 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

Among 2 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $23’s average target is 84.89% above currents $12.44 stock price. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year's $-0.56 per share.

