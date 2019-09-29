Farallon Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $16.95 Million; As Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Share Value Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 179,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 79,750 shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 33,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 383,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.21M, down from 416,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Core Bd Tr (BHK) by 81,700 shares to 666,300 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 281,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Susquehanna Intl Llp reported 69,309 shares stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 38,440 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 18,903 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Com owns 17,777 shares. Icon Advisers holds 345,483 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 3.92 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Sit Assoc holds 1.1% or 4.07 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 33,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 3,972 shares. Webster Bankshares N A has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Ftb Advisors Inc reported 25,875 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has 128,367 shares. 12,048 are held by Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc. Shaker Lc invested in 0.44% or 96,598 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 79,391 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $53.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,396 were reported by Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Company. Everence Capital Management reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability holds 4,713 shares. Honeywell holds 4.66% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 23,813 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0% or 22,851 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,303 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 6.51 million are held by Blackrock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 13,555 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 11,120 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,612 shares. Motco reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,591 shares.