Farallon Capital Management Trimmed Equinix (EQIX) Stake; Navient (NAVI) Sellers Decreased By 7.85% Their Shorts

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) had a decrease of 7.85% in short interest. NAVI’s SI was 11.40 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.85% from 12.37M shares previously. With 1.56 million avg volume, 7 days are for Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s short sellers to cover NAVI’s short positions. The SI to Navient Corporation’s float is 4.75%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 1.50M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 26/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports college tour for at-risk youth; 04/04/2018 – Navient Comments on 13D Filing From Canyon Capital Advisers; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Become Primary Provider of Technology Solutions for Navient’s Federal and Private Education Loans; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S Ba3 SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports Indiana food banks; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 29/03/2018 – CFTC: Comment for Orders and Other Announcements 83 FR 11507 – From: Stephen J. O’Connell Organization(s): Navient; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 8.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 33,627 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 383,132 shares with $193.21M value, down from 416,759 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $48.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $554.56’s average target is -2.10% below currents $566.45 stock price. Equinix had 16 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 1.00M shares to 4.25M valued at $82.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Navient Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NAVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navient Corporation – Common Stock has $1700 highest and $14.5000 lowest target. $15.83’s average target is 19.74% above currents $13.22 stock price. Navient Corporation – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

