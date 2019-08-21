Farallon Capital Management Raised Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT); Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Valuation Declined While Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Increased Position by $21.15 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.47 million, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 15.16% or $18.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.07. About 10.26 million shares traded or 728.66% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q EXONDYS 51 REV. $64.6M; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 165,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.19 million, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $126.35. About 697,908 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. $159,250 worth of stock was bought by Barry Richard on Monday, August 12.

