Farallon Capital Management Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Increased by $1.19 Million; Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Lifted Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Position

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company's stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 5.58M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.47 million, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.15. About 1.15M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 709,047 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $251.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 55,900 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $108.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

