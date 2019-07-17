Farallon Capital Management Lowered Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $4.65 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Farallon Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $16.17 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 305,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, down from 930,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 3.91M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.73 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 283,331 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Management owns 2.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 53,400 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lesa Sroufe And invested in 12,135 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 20,898 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 268 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Dallas Securities reported 16,575 shares stake. 61,625 were accumulated by Systematic Management L P. Addenda stated it has 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.9% or 84,253 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc owns 46,906 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 13,710 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd reported 3.49M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated accumulated 339,184 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 17,202 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was sold by MERLO LARRY J. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 350,000 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $101.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 187,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CVS coming to Channel district in downtown Tampa – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? Weâ€™re Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.34 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Announces Approval in Japan of ONPATTRO for Treatment of Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy – StreetInsider.com” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Biotechs With Big Dates in April – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arbutus Sells Part of its ONPATTROâ„¢ (patisiran) Royalty Interest to OMERS – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mirati Inks Deal with Novartis to Evaluate Tumor Candidate – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-2.06 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.