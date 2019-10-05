Farallon Capital Management Lowered Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake by $18.30 Million; Market Value Declined; Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stake as Share Value Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.55M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 290,187 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage Group Lowers FY 2018 Growth Expectations After Slow 1H; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 50,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 219,155 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, down from 269,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 65,204 shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. by 30,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bank.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc reported 15,002 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 187,230 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,600 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 38,515 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 26,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Limited has invested 2.79% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Swiss Bancshares holds 34,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp reported 17,655 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 3,413 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co. Shell Asset holds 26,460 shares. 31,277 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Geode Cap Ltd holds 243,944 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 425,403 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 421,416 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $414.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novocure Ltd by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Savara Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Finance owns 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 4,722 shares. Farallon Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 94,877 are held by Morgan Stanley. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Macquarie Grp accumulated 22,741 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 272,833 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.1% or 122,543 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). M&R Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments accumulated 10,111 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,159 shares. Fred Alger has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.