Farallon Capital Management Lifted Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stake by $12.65 Million; Cubist Systematic Strategies Increases Holding in Cabot (CBT)

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 316,935 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 127.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 9,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 17,082 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $711,000, up from 7,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 358,906 shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China; 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Management Limited stated it has 10,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Grp invested in 2,861 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 62,140 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.11% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Pinnacle Ltd holds 6,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Management Inc reported 1.14M shares stake. Hsbc Public Llc accumulated 44,621 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.09% or 192,854 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 96,987 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com holds 86,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 15,900 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 89 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$45.80, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Cabot (NYSE:CBT), The Stock That Dropped 21% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 65,010 shares to 6,906 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 43,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,508 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Geron (GERN) Stock Rises 40% in 2019 So Far: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acceleron Pharma Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acceleron prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acceleron bails on early-stage candidate; shares down 4% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 525,000 shares to 725,000 shares, valued at $25.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 635,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 15,398 shares. 16,001 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 35,259 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 5,646 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 126,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co owns 59,315 shares. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 345,504 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 16,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,923 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading LP invested in 7,269 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 4.01M were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. California State Teachers Retirement owns 66,706 shares.