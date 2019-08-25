Farallon Capital Management Increased Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $51.94 Million; As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Valuation Declined, Holder Hollencrest Securities Upped Its Position

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 711,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 6.24 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.20 million, up from 5.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.55 million shares traded or 21.43% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 1.27M shares traded or 47.14% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock. On Friday, August 9 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 16.97M shares.

