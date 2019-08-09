Farallon Capital Management Holding in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Has Boosted by $5.10 Million; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) as Share Price Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.93 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 434,890 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) by 128.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 8,917 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, up from 3,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.64. About 1.06M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Boothbay Fund Ltd owns 4,610 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 500 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 0.03% or 39,871 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 297,715 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 3,020 were reported by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. 12,500 were reported by Korea Inv Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 394 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valueworks Ltd Company invested in 83,124 shares. Scott & Selber Incorporated owns 29,142 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.09% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 276,512 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners invested in 0.02% or 7,335 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 23,784 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc reported 421,994 shares. Duff And Phelps Company owns 100,539 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 635,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $75.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.50M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

