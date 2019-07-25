Farallon Capital Management Holding In Exelixis (EXEL) Was Lifted; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) as Stock Value Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 784,169 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.73 million, up from 769,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 339,379 shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 1.07 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – POSITIVE CHMP OPINION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 15 Presentations at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC)

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXEL Industries is to restructure its agricultural spraying business – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Exelixis (EXEL) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EXEL or ILMN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exelixis (EXEL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Exelixis (EXEL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 814,080 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). The Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 390,696 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 171,840 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 34,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cim Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Geode Mngmt Lc has 3.15M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 6,325 shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 144,300 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) or 626,537 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. $21,300 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was sold by Haley Patrick J.. MORRISSEY MICHAEL had sold 40,000 shares worth $895,654 on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 1 the insider SCANGOS GEORGE A sold $941,200.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 50,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $46.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 694,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,759 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 309,674 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 22,500 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). United Automobile Association stated it has 8,304 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 443 shares. Rk Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 73,862 shares. 5,652 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. State Street Corporation accumulated 685,460 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 1.36M shares. Regions reported 1,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 35,428 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Punch & Associates Investment Mgmt Inc owns 96,998 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lithia Motors: 5 Years Of 20% Growth Is Expected To Slow – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lithia Announces Strategic Partnership with Shift Technologies – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mantech International Corp (MANT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lithia Worth An Investment? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 280,000 shares to 5.79M shares, valued at $360.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07M shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).