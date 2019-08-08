Farallon Capital Management Holding in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Trimmed by $10.50 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Maple Capital Management Boosted Holding by $658,600

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.0639 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0539. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax: Well Tolerated With No Dose Limiting Toxicities; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 13/04/2018 – DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CLIMBS 13% POST-MARKET; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 5,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $24.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.48. About 1.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 225,160 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $240.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 711,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 08/07: (CVNA) (STMP) (SYMC) Higher; (GDOT) (ANGI) (ICUI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dynavax: Ignore The Silly Selloffs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Dynavax Technologies Corporation Fell 20.2% in October – The Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dynavax Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Management Limited Partnership reported 380,000 shares stake. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 335,133 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) or 3.69M shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Citigroup reported 45,779 shares. Moreover, Falcon Point Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 31,704 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 944,750 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 0.02% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) or 2.33 million shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability reported 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.09% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) or 2.44M shares. 179,751 are owned by Rafferty Asset Llc. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 46,876 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon, Trump Agree On Something: New French Taxes – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Threats That Could Hold Back the Cloud Gaming Revolution – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Microsoft Poached Amazonâ€™s Top Twitch Star – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 70,878 shares to 306,550 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,307 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 292 were accumulated by Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 1,374 shares. Vulcan Value Limited Liability reported 5.08% stake. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has 28,100 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc holds 635 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust invested in 0.29% or 858 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 2.66% or 20,227 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 439 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.5% stake. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs owns 8,978 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.62% or 21,607 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Com has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Forbes J M Com Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4,468 shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 2.2% or 4,620 shares.