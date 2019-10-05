Farallon Capital Management Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Boosted by $10.67 Million as Shares Declined; As Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Share Value Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Decreased Stake by $2.25 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 197,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 822,500 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.82M, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 43.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 12,611 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 22,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $261.93. About 625,924 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 125,676 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $54.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steris Plc Usd by 4,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Ltd Company reported 2,069 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 201,924 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.06% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 621 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 2,956 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 278 shares. United Automobile Association holds 20,099 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,814 shares. Aldebaran Inc owns 2,850 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,337 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks accumulated 31,358 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 3,075 are held by Captrust Advisors. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Regions Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.81M for 19.04 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 290,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 70,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,786 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 36,104 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Com holds 0.33% or 9,469 shares in its portfolio. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri owns 0.63% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,181 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 430,101 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co has 230,003 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Johnson Group reported 36,006 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Llc holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 0.2% or 1.08M shares. Tru Company Of Vermont invested in 0.42% or 91,838 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Company has invested 4.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.33% or 228,860 shares. 157,120 are held by Nippon Life Americas. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 13,054 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 112,607 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

