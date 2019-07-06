Farallon Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by $10.90 Million as Stock Value Declined; Premier (PINC) Market Value Rose While Argent Capital Management Lowered by $1.11 Million Its Stake

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 545,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.85 million, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 14.17M shares traded or 1018.28% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Premier Inc. (PINC) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 32,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 122,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 248,068 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29; 07/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Expands Partnership with Academic Health System; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 615,871 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 149,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 82,510 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 30,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 0% or 141 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company owns 15,210 shares. Mackenzie invested in 710,535 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.02% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 221,431 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 6,726 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 17,818 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com invested in 193,828 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cwm Lc reported 478 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.01 million activity. D’ARCY STEPHEN R. sold $137,748 worth of stock or 3,733 shares. Anderson Leigh had sold 11,381 shares worth $455,240 on Wednesday, January 16.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23,595 shares to 70,640 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 173,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ).

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Premier Inc. Enhances Research Offerings, Partners with Leading Life Sciences Companies – Business Wire” on January 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Premier Inc. Projects 3.8 Percent Price Inflation for Pharmaceuticals – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Premier, Inc. Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Premier Inc. Recognizes Hospitals, Health Systems and Suppliers for Improving Healthcare Quality and Costs – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PINC’s profit will be $37.72M for 16.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.