Farallon Capital Management Has Upped Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holding By $12.65 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Among 2 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rio Tinto had 11 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) rating on Friday, March 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Investec on Friday, February 8 to “Hold”. See Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) stake by 13.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 275,000 shares as Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)’s stock declined 0.66%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 2.38 million shares with $110.60M value, up from 2.10M last quarter. Acceleron Pharma Inc now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 295,238 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of $101.08 billion. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 7.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

The stock decreased 5.15% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 4.83M shares traded or 92.53% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO TO INVEST C$55M OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto presses Mongolia to shore up copper investment; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO FREE TRADE; 20/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO COMPLETES GROSS DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAMME; 11/04/2018 – Trade Risks, Costs to Test Mining Rebound, Cautions Rio Tinto; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks over Grasberg exit; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO TO FARM IN TO KITGUM PADER PROJECT UGANDA; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa announce world’s first carbon-free aluminium smelting process; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Rio Tinto, Former Top Executives Charged with Fraud – Worldwide Mining Company Alleged to Have Inflated Asset Values

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron ore prices fall on Chinese regulation concerns – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto Poised To Climb Beyond $70 – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hexagon’s weak outlook pulls down European shares ahead of US jobs data – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Valeâ€™s Woes Keep Mounting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $30.56 million activity. Shares for $30.37M were bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/ on Friday, January 18. Zakrzewski Joseph S bought $190,250 worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Friday, June 14.

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) rating on Tuesday, February 26. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 29. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of XLRN in report on Friday, May 3 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acceleron co-founder bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acceleron completes enrollment in mid-stage study of sotatercept in PAH – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Reports Complete Target Enrollment in the PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene & Acceleron’s BLA for Luspatercept Accepted by FDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.