Farallon Capital Management Has Raised Quotient LTD (Prn) (QTNT) Holding By $900,000; Prudential Bancorp Of Pennsylvania (PBIP) Sentiment Is 0.92

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Quotient Ltd (Prn) (QTNT) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Quotient Ltd (Prn) (QTNT)’s stock rose 32.00%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 2.50 million shares with $22.53 million value, up from 2.40M last quarter. Quotient Ltd (Prn) now has $700.71M valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 505,024 shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer

Prudential Bancorp Inc Of Pennsylvania (PBIP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 12 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold their holdings in Prudential Bancorp Inc Of Pennsylvania. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.54 million shares, down from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Prudential Bancorp Inc Of Pennsylvania in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Prudential Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PBIP) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger With Polonia Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2017.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $148.18 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 15.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 11.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. for 788,298 shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 475,250 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.63% invested in the company for 33,040 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.28% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 95,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 3,807 shares traded. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (PBIP) has risen 2.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Crispr Therapeutics Ag stake by 525,000 shares to 725,000 valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 694,133 shares and now owns 416,759 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity. Another trade for 3,150 shares valued at $27,405 was made by Hallsworth Frederick on Thursday, June 13.