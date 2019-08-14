Farallon Capital Management Has Raised Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Position by $5.10 Million; Share Price Rose; Hartline Investment Has Trimmed Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) as Market Valuation Rose

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $96.13. About 1.47 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.93M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 702,387 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Decide JD.com’s (JD) Fate in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) CEO Scott Wolchko on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FATE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 546,698 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $183.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 186,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,000 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. 144,332 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc. Eam Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.31% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Franklin holds 0.03% or 3.20 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Aqr Management Llc invested in 33,772 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 59,800 shares. 683 Mngmt Llc holds 395,000 shares. Intll Grp Inc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.04% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 500,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 60,160 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 28,144 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Columbus Circle invested in 105,660 shares.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 128,319 shares to 176,482 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Lp reported 71 shares. First Bank invested in 51,214 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 297 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 12,801 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 28,261 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp holds 587,886 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc reported 19,722 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cap Global Invsts, a California-based fund reported 2.53 million shares. Amp Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 224,638 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 349,275 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc stated it has 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 2.90 million shares. Contravisory Mngmt has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 41 shares.