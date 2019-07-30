Farallon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Visa (V) by $110.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Shares Rose, Crow Point Partners Has Lowered by $364,738 Its Holding

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.73. About 1.40 million shares traded or 55.30% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 709,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.57M, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 4.42 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 141.73 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 32.03 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.