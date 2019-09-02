Farallon Capital Management Has Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Position by $64.35 Million; Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake in Femsa (FMX) as Valuation Declined

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 825,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.76 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 382,658 shares traded or 32.28% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend

More notable recent Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Comercio enters the drugstore business in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 165,000 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $118.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Another recent and important Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 13.62 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.