Farallon Capital Management Has Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Holding by $23.13 Million as Stock Rose; Shikiar Asset Management Increases Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 2,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 55,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 325,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 6.57M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $471.35 million, up from 6.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.13M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. 16.97M shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19B on Friday, August 9. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 150,105 shares to 142,223 shares, valued at $153.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 688 shares to 7,492 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,085 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast – CNBC” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

