Farallon Capital Management Has Increased Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) as Share Price Rose; Lagoda Investment Management LP Lifted Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake by $1.01 Million; Stock Value Rose

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.47M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 16.93% or $20.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 9.23 million shares traded or 648.55% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 19,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 99,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 80,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 395,807 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12.75 million are owned by Spruce House Inv Ltd Liability Corporation. Fifth Third State Bank reported 200 shares. House Ltd owns 48,190 shares. Profund Advsr Llc holds 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 10,330 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 65,500 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 26,735 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 0% or 7,835 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 339,066 shares. M&T Bancshares has 4,710 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 110,851 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 69,116 shares. At Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2 Analysts Find XPO Logistics Attractive After 20% Drop – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Suffers Sales, Profit Declines – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “XPO Logistics Makes Its Case That the Worst Is Behind It – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XPO Logistics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power XPO Logistics’s (NYSE:XPO) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Biotechs Making Major Moves on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 186,576 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $232.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 2,635 shares or 0% of the stock. 82,881 were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Macquarie Gp, a Australia-based fund reported 350,097 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 2,165 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 12,496 shares. Aperio Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). State Street holds 1.35M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 7 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 60,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Grp reported 2,318 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 30,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0.51% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Dana Investment Advsrs Inc owns 22,387 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by Barry Richard.