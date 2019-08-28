Farallon Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $112.14 Million as Shares Rose; Harber Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $6.75 Million as Share Price Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 27,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 46,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 73,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $198.52. About 236,273 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 958,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.29 million, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.74. About 5.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has invested 5.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bbr Prtn Lc invested in 88,160 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Aravt Glob Limited Liability invested in 4.05% or 217,000 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 78,723 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Provident holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares. The Illinois-based Brookstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Limited Co invested in 29,495 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, Netherlands-based fund reported 388,000 shares. S R Schill And Assoc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,238 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 628,998 shares. 10 has 2.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,449 shares. Moreover, Waddell Reed Financial has 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.79 million shares. Graham Limited Partnership invested in 230,000 shares. Cortland Associates Mo owns 6,555 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 200,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $95.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 225,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 183.81 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares to 74,235 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 67,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 148,737 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser accumulated 14,617 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,665 were reported by 1St Source National Bank & Trust. Illinois-based Blair William Company Il has invested 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.87% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 65,492 shares. 22,364 are owned by Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk). 22,578 were reported by Great Lakes. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.2% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fiera Capital Corp invested in 0% or 1,383 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

