Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $10.67 Million as Stock Value Declined; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding Maintained by Hills Bank & Trust Company

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 68.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,483 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 6,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 318,378 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 197,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 822,500 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.82 million, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, IFF, EVH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 CBD Stocks to Buy That Are Still Worth Your Investment Dollars – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “SmileDirectClub Shares Continue Dropping After IPO – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 372,898 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $168.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 2.65M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NIO Announces US$200 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter: Looking Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.