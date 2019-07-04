Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted Grifols S A (GRFS) Stake By $10.90 Million; Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc (MNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 13 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 11 cut down and sold positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.93 million shares, down from 1.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Grifols S A (GRFS) stake by 22.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 545,233 shares as Grifols S A (GRFS)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 2.93 million shares with $58.85M value, up from 2.38 million last quarter. Grifols S A now has $18.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 425,534 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Transunion stake by 950,893 shares to 4.32M valued at $288.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 709,047 shares and now owns 1.61M shares. Novocure Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Grifols Announces FDA Approval of Xembify®, 20% Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin for Primary Immunodeficiencies – PRNewswire” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MLNT, AMD, GRFS, BP, NIO, NOK, QQQ, SQQQ, TVIX, KR, ORCL, SMFG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 6, 2019 : CLDR, AMD, ENPH, HOME, IFRX, QQQ, NIO, SFIX, GRFS, CIEN, FCAU, GFI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Tax-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on October 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caldwell and MNP Announce 2019 Canada’s Top 40 Under 40® Selection Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CB2 Insights Expands Board with Teladoc Executive Marc Adelson, Appoints David Danziger as Chairman and Adopts Advance Notice Bylaw – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 19,380 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) has risen 3.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.67% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. for 67,173 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 20,483 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 417,420 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.06% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 197,924 shares.