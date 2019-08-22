Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake By $51.67 Million; Shorts at Oshkosh (holding Company)common Stock (OSK) Raised By 0.23%

Oshkosh Corporation (holding Company)common Stock (NYSE:OSK) had an increase of 0.23% in short interest. OSK’s SI was 2.35M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.23% from 2.35 million shares previously. With 553,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Oshkosh Corporation (holding Company)common Stock (NYSE:OSK)’s short sellers to cover OSK’s short positions. The SI to Oshkosh Corporation (holding Company)common Stock’s float is 3.4%. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 155,860 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 35.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 521,950 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 1.99M shares with $198.34M value, up from 1.47M last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $92.96. About 478,278 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc stated it has 72 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP reported 24,115 shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0.1% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 25,814 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated invested in 19,709 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 124,198 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication owns 24,754 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc reported 3,452 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Zeke Lc accumulated 4,887 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 40 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Inc Public Lc has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Tiaa Cref Management has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,488 shares in its portfolio.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 4.38M shares to 3.12 million valued at $880.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 172,077 shares and now owns 292,328 shares. Transunion was reduced too.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citrix appoints Arlen Shenkman as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citrix Drives Future of Application Development and Delivery – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Downgrades Oshkosh: ‘Not An Easy Decision’ – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh Beat And Raise Quarter Sees No Respect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $85.40’s average target is 21.88% above currents $70.07 stock price. Oshkosh had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 18. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 8.65 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Oshkosh Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Virtu Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Alps has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 5,203 shares. Prudential Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 907,574 shares. 3,831 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Limited. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Cushing Asset Management L P owns 40,775 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 21,895 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Aristotle Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.55% or 5.72M shares in its portfolio. Victory holds 127,898 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 23,208 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Lta holds 4,263 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.