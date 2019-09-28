Farallon Capital Management Decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake; First Community Has 0.96 Sentiment

First Community Corp (FCCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.96, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 23 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 24 cut down and sold their stock positions in First Community Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.11 million shares, down from 3.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Community Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 12 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 47.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 1.87 million shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 2.08 million shares with $56.25 million value, down from 3.95M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $16.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 1.95M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking services and products to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $140.89 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. It has a 13.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposits.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 8,197 shares traded. First Community Corporation (FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $14,792 activity.

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.59M for 13.58 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 2.38% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation for 313,782 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 179,029 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 38,348 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,096 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 325,801 shares to 6.57 million valued at $471.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Invitae Corp stake by 600,000 shares and now owns 900,000 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

