Farallon Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) as Market Valuation Rose; Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.96M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 268,852 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp. (CVS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 10,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 114,772 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 104,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DelMar Pharmaceuticals leads healthcare gainers; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and T2 Biosystems among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, BL, MRTX – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mirati: Lead Candidate Shows Superiority Over Opdivo In NSCLC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim softens view on four biotechs in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.00M shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $71.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Zealand Pharma A S.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $194.72 million activity. venBio Select Advisor LLC also sold $50.14 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Wednesday, February 20. $29.33 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Boxer Capital – LLC on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Llc accumulated 15,875 shares. Frontier Limited Com reported 43,020 shares. Bvf Inc Il accumulated 3.54% or 431,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 10,192 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). California-based Avoro Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 12.24% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Parametric Portfolio Lc reported 13,314 shares. Broadfin Cap Lc owns 148,100 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Artal reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 47,001 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 6,000 were reported by Fred Alger Mngmt Inc. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 345,349 shares. Farallon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.20M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 3,296 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Investment Management accumulated 144,100 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 86,323 are held by Auxier Asset. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 8,131 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc Ny holds 4,630 shares. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 227,858 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 0.16% or 67,052 shares. Dynamic Capital holds 1.44% or 7,362 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.23% or 2.84M shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust invested in 0.66% or 243,592 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt owns 89,470 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 1.36% or 64,733 shares. 182,465 are owned by Twin Mngmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 355,143 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Inverness Counsel Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; CVS Health Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,231 shares to 26,535 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,951 shares, and cut its stake in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM).