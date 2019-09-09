Farallon Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by $4.75 Million; Bellecapital International LTD Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $720,134; Stock Value Declined

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 101,787 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL)

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 339.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 4,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 8.24M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 EPS, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ready Cap Corp by 40,000 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $32.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).