Farallon Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Exelixis (EXEL); Highlander Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Valuation Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,612 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 19,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 15.50 million shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 1.39 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice Pres, Strategy; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 Exelixis Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Presentations in March; 26/04/2018 – Cabozantinib to Be Featured in 15 Presentations at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares to 36,887 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.52 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 145,346 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Glenmede Tru Comm Na stated it has 2.31 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Academy Capital Mgmt Tx owns 4.37% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 351,188 shares. Shell Asset holds 520,292 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 9,167 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Lc reported 8,626 shares stake. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 58,066 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 0.08% or 5,548 shares. Moreover, Grassi Inv Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wesbanco Natl Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 233,595 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.69% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 1.44M shares. 100,375 are owned by F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,282 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Narwhal owns 36,813 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Moore Cap Mgmt Lp has 176,585 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 5.09M shares stake. Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 23,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 91,914 shares. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 16,952 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 16,755 shares. 6,397 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Jefferies Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 1,909 shares. 37,380 were reported by Shell Asset Co. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0% or 208 shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 21,325 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Northern reported 2.40M shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.07 million activity. The insider FELDBAUM CARL B sold $1.11M. 40,000 shares valued at $895,654 were sold by MORRISSEY MICHAEL on Thursday, February 14.