Farallon Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Exelixis (EXEL); As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Decreased by $668,100 Its Position

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 2.36M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exelixis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXEL); 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF IMPROVING OVERALL SURVIVAL VERSUS REGORAFENIB; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $430M TO $460M; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Not at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 660,600 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 52,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.22% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 60,043 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 231,229 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 505,774 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Numerixs Investment owns 18,024 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 39,859 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 894,297 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Nomura holds 0.14% or 1.62M shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 150 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $4.94 million activity. The insider MORRISSEY MICHAEL sold 40,000 shares worth $895,654. FELDBAUM CARL B sold $1.11M worth of stock or 50,500 shares. $941,200 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A on Friday, February 1. Garber Alan M sold $258,750 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Tuesday, January 8.