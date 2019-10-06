Farallon Capital Management Boosted Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Holder Krensavage Asset Management Has Decreased by $802,452 Its Stake

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 176,556 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.29M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.22M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 197,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 822,500 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.82M, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.70M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 229,468 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau And Assoc has invested 0.42% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Everence Inc stated it has 4,456 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited owns 2,000 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 13,800 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 213,000 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.35% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Vanguard Grp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited reported 937 shares. Burney Co owns 10,479 shares. Hartford Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth has invested 0.78% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 6.80 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs holds 17,206 shares. Keating Investment Counselors, Florida-based fund reported 120,418 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 4,894 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc reported 673 shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 6,383 shares stake. 28,705 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Schnieders Mngmt has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,435 shares. Dean Inv Limited holds 0.65% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 82,818 shares. Blair William Company Il has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regentatlantic Cap stated it has 101,933 shares. Davenport Lc invested in 1.79M shares or 1.16% of the stock. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Communication Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 23,032 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs invested 1.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 217,297 were reported by Hallmark Capital Mngmt.

