Farallon Capital Management Boosted Its Exelixis (EXEL) Holding by $23.00 Million; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake Maintained by Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 7.43M shares traded or 191.93% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd. On Other; 04/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Exelixis Rallied Due To Positive Earnings While Achaogen Is Set For A Strong Comeback; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 150,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.44M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.34 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Pzena Limited Company has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 101,000 shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 1,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 295,789 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP invested in 0.39% or 76,856 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 13,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 79,938 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 44,429 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 11,370 shares. 44,500 are held by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.02% or 7,466 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 958,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

