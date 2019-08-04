Far Point Acquisition (FPAC) Reaches $10.38 52-Week High; SB Financial Group (SBFG) Has 1.33 Sentiment

SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 12 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 9 sold and reduced their stock positions in SB Financial Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.96 million shares, up from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding SB Financial Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 0.

The stock of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.11 target or 7.00% above today’s $10.38 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $820.67 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $11.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $57.45M more. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 11,424 shares traded. Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Far Point Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company has market cap of $820.67 million. It intends to identifying businesses in the financial technology, technology or financial services industries. It has a 120.7 P/E ratio.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $2.77M for 9.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $56,013 activity.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.54% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. for 266,144 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 37,869 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 529,151 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cutler Capital Management Llc has invested 1.06% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 146,667 shares.