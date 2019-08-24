Far Point Acquisition (FPAC) Forms $10.15 Double Top; Panagora Asset Management Has Upped By $10.29 Million Its Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Holding

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) formed double top with $10.86 target or 7.00% above today’s $10.15 share price. Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) has $808.02M valuation. It closed at $10.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) stake by 34.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 122,487 shares as Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 473,501 shares with $39.81 million value, up from 351,014 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Indu now has $23.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.39M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 32.41% above currents $69.03 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 22. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 11. Bank of America maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $9800 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.24% or 332,804 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.62% stake. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 35,140 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tdam Usa owns 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,177 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com holds 52,024 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.02% or 21,406 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Mgmt holds 6,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,244 shares. Cwm holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 53 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 58,745 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 82,755 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 33 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,102 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) stake by 54,339 shares to 35,428 valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced B stake by 19,581 shares and now owns 10,914 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.