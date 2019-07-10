Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 6.49% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.4%
|0.7%
|3.18%
|3.51%
|0%
|4.04%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
