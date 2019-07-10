Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 6.49% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.