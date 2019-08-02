Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Both Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
Table 1 demonstrates Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Legacy Acquisition Corp. seems to has compared to Far Point Acquisition Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp.
