Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Both Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 demonstrates Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Legacy Acquisition Corp. seems to has compared to Far Point Acquisition Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has stronger performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp.