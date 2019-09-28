Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

As Conglomerates businesses, Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|47.46M
|0.09
|119.20
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|463,476,562.50%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|396,825,396.83%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.