Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

As Conglomerates businesses, Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 47.46M 0.09 119.20 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 463,476,562.50% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.